Alliance for Youth Nigeria equips youth across the country for employment

Over 200 fresh graduates across Nigeria have received employability skills training facilitated by the Alliance for Youth Nigeria. The training comprised Building Winning Resumes, Career Positioning, Personal Brand Marketing, Personal Effectiveness, Time Management, and Starting the Career Journey among others.

In addition, the best performers will benefit from internship and mentoring opportunities in the six companies who form part of the Alliance. At the end of the training, some participants of the training also had the unique opportunity of partaking in job interviews and placements, progressing on their career journeys.

Launched in August 2021, the Alliance is a business-driven movement of organizations passionate about working together to help young people around the country get the necessary skills to thrive in the world of work. Members of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria include Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria and U-Connect HR Limited, with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Activate Success International as partner organizations.

The member and partner organizations have positioned themselves to invest in joint and individual projects to give young Nigerians meaningful work experience, internships, readiness-for-work training, and mentoring opportunities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 – to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all by 2030.

The employability skills training is one of the projects of the Alliance designed to meet the target of reaching more than 250,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial skills to enable them secure gainful employment or set up businesses of their own within 3 years. This objective, which was announced during the launch of the Alliance, is in line with their commitment to work together to address the challenges of youth unemployment in the country with the associated social and economic impact.

Speaking at the opening session of the training, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC said, “I am delighted that yet again, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria is investing in young Nigerians, equipping them with the right skills and information to thrive and succeed in the world of work. At Nestlé, we believe that society cannot thrive if we fail to offer a future for the young generations. The Alliance will continue to work together with other stakeholders in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 in fulfilling the huge target we have committed to and I encourage young people around the country to take advantage of the available opportunities”.

Also speaking at the training, Mrs. Omomene Odike, CEO U-Connect Human Resources Limited, congratulated the youth for their interest and dedication to achieving their career and business goals demonstrated by their participation in the training. She further highlighted the value adding opportunity of job interviews and placements provided by her organization for participants of the training, urging them to take maximum advantage of the offer.

According to Innih Ikhide, Youth Engagement and Learning Manager Jobberman Nigeria, “Jobberman is dedicated to creating increased pathways for young people to access dignified livelihoods for a better Nigeria”.

For Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, “The active engagement of youth in sustainable development efforts is central to achieving sustainable, inclusive and stable societies by year 2030, and to averting the worst threats and challenges to sustainable development, including the impacts of unemployment. The beneficiaries of the training have shown a willingness to improve their skills and attain professional development and are now more equipped for successful participation in job recruitment processes”. On behalf of other participants, Adasa Okandiji, commended the member companies for the excellent upskilling platform provided to equip and better position young Nigerians for a productive career, now and in the future. She expressed her readiness and that of other participants, to fully utilize the value adding information obtained in creating their desired future. She also called on youth across the country to be deliberate about seeking out and taking advantage of existing opportunities, particularly that provided by the Alliance.