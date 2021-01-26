Southwest governors ban open grazing over insecurity

Governors of the six Nigerian South-west states and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) have agreed to ban all forms of open grazing in the region.

This decision was reached after a meeting with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria as well as security chiefs in Akure, the Ondo state capital today Monday, January 25.

In an update on the meeting, Makinde said: “Today, the SW governors held a security stakeholders’ meeting in Ondo State. The meeting was attended by our brother governors from Kebbi and Jigawa States; security chiefs, SW zone led by the AIG Zone 11 and leaders from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

“Collectively, we resolved to ban open grazing in all parts of the South-West. In Oyo State, we already have a law against open grazing which will continue to be implemented by our security agencies.

“I restated that we will not permit criminality as a response to criminal actions. Instead we will continue to support our security agencies to do their duties. Also, we will work with our people to face our common enemies – the criminals; kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits.”