Nigeria records 1,430 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,430 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 25th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-744, Plateau-100, Oyo-77, FCT-75, Nasarawa-74, Katsina-48, Edo-42, Kano-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-34, Ogun-33, Kwara-32, Niger-28, Ebonyi-27, Kaduna-26, Borno-12, Yobe-10, Ekiti-5 and Gombe-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 24th January, there are 122,996 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

98,359 patients have been discharged with 1,507 deaths across the country.