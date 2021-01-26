Real Madrid’s Nacho tests positive for COVID-19

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus, Real Madrid announced on Monday.

The Spanish champions offered no further details in a statement published late on Monday evening.

Nacho did not play in Madrid’s 4-1 win at Alavez on Saturday which kept Zinedine Zidane’s side second in La Liga, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid having played a game more.

He has played 10 times in all competitions for Madrid this season.

Madrid’s announcement comes three days after Zidane was revealed to have tested positive for the virus, forcing the Frenchman to miss his side’s comfortable win at the weekend.