Shatu Garko: Hisbah to summon parents of Miss Nigeria 2021

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it will invite the parents of the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, over their daughter’s “illegal” participation in the beauty pageant.

Okay.ng recalls that the 18-year-old girl, who hails from Kano State, became the first hijab-wearing contestant to emerge as Miss Nigeria since its inception in 1957.

Haruna Ibn-Sina, Kano Hisbah board commandant, speaking to BBC Pidgin on Garko’s emergence said the invitation is to interrogate her parents over the action of their daughter.

He said: “We (Hisbah) have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a muslim from Kano state and her parents come from Garko Local government area. Kano is a sharia state and this is why we would not allow the matter to pass.

“We will invite the parents to talk to them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did is illegal in Islam in case they don’t know so that she would not continue in that path and also stop other girls from copying her.”

Furthermore, the Kano Hisbah commandant cited several verses in the Quran and teachings in Islam to show Garko’s action is “illegal”.

“In Islam, it is forbidden for anyone to participate in a beauty contest. A lot of things happen in such contest which is against Islam. For instance, there is usually a lot of people usually exposure their body exposure during the event while such contest teaches girls not to be shy and reserved,” Ibn-Sina said.