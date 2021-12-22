Senate passes 2022 budget, shifts Electoral Bill matters to 2022

The Senate on Wednesday passed 2022 budget of N17.126 trillion, some billions higher than N16.391 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari back in October.

It also increased the benchmark price of crude from $57 to $62 per barrel, from which a proposed increase in revenue is expected.

The sum of N3.8 trillion is for debt service, N6.9 trillion is for recurrent non-debt expenditure while N5.4 trillion is for capital expenditure.

On the Electoral Bill which the president refused to assent to, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the upper legislative chamber will consult the House of Representatives on the way forward.

“The Senate, in a closed session, discussed the way forward on how the Senate will respond to the letter from Mr President on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

“The Senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January when both chambers will be in session.

“Presently, the House of Reps has gone on recess and we all know the constitutional provision is for the Senate and the House to jointly take the appropriate action,” he said.

Buhari had refused to sign the bill, citing insecurity, high cost of conducting direct primaries among others.