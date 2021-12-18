Kano indigene emerges Miss Nigeria 2021

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old girl, who hails from Kano State, has emerged the 44th Miss Nigeria.

The hijab model was crowned after beating 18 other contestants at the beauty pageant held in Lagos on Friday night.

She now becomes the first hijab-wearing model to wear the Miss Nigeria crown.

Meet Shatu Garko (Biography)

Shatu Garko (North West region Zone): 18-year-old Hijabi model who loves riding horses. She is passionate about proving that religion and culture are not barriers to following one’s dreams and achieving whatever a person sets out to achieve.