Minister Visits Suleja Custodial Centre After Escape of 119 Inmates

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has visited the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre to assess the damage caused by torrential rainfall on Wednesday night, which led to the escape of 119 inmates. The minister’s visit aimed to gather firsthand information on the incident and understand the measures being taken to recapture the fleeing inmates.

According to reports, the rainfall and storm damaged parts of the facility, including its perimeter fence, allowing the inmates to escape and causing panic among local residents. Ten of the inmates have been rearrested and returned to the facility, while a manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the remaining escapees.

Additional security personnel have been deployed to the area, and the surroundings have been cordoned off.

Okay.ng understands that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) authorities are working with other security agencies to track down the escaped inmates.