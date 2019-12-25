EntertainmentGist
Popular Nigerian singer survives from a drug overdose
Popular Nigerian Singer, Joshua Iniyezo, better known by his stage name Solid Star survives from a drug overdose.
The singer shared the news via his social media handle explaining how he overused some drugs and bled severely.
The 31-year-old singer wrote:
There is a thin line between life and death.
The incident that happened few days ago showed how fragile i am by the overdose usage of drugs that led to me bleeding in an attempt o a couple thought process.
Sincere apology to whomever i might have hurt but hey ”Love is the sweetest and slowest form of suicide”
He also added; “Drugs are kind of cool I mean, they are cool before they wreck your skin, your life and your family. That’s when they get uncool. It’s actually a very narrow”