Popular Nigerian singer survives from a drug overdose

Popular Nigerian Singer, Joshua Iniyezo, better known by his stage name Solid Star survives from a drug overdose.

The singer shared the news via his social media handle explaining how he overused some drugs and bled severely .

The 31-year-old singer wrote:

There is a thin line between life and death.

The incident that happened few days ago showed how fragile i am by the overdose usage of drugs that led to me bleeding in an attempt o a couple thought process .

Sincere apology to whomever i might have hurt but hey ”Love is the sweetest and slowest form of suicide”