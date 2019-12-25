Sport
‘Alex Iwobi will not play for Everton until 2020’ – Ancelotti reveals
Carlo Ancelotti, Everton’s new manager has revealed that Alex Iwobi will not play for Everton until 2020.
The former Napoli manager made the announcement during an interview with Everton TV.
He said: “Alex Iwobi is not going to play in the next games.
“He is going to rest for two or three weeks, then start [training] with the team,”.
Iwobi sustained a hamstring injury early in the first half of the Toffees’ 0-0 draw with Arsenal last Saturday.
The Super Eagles star was limped off the pitch after 15 minutes.
However, the 60-year-old Italian manager will take charge of his first game against Burnley on December 26.