‘Alex Iwobi will not play for Everton until 2020’ – Ancelotti reveals

Carlo Ancelotti, Everton’s new manager has revealed that Alex Iwobi will not play for Everton until 2020 .

The former Napoli manager made the announcement during an interview with Everton TV.

He said: “Alex Iwobi is not going to play in the next games.

“He is going to rest for two or three weeks, then start [training] with the team,”.

Iwobi sustained a hamstring injury early in the first half of the Toffees’ 0-0 draw with Arsenal last Saturday .

The Super Eagles star was limped off the pitch after 15 minutes.