Pochettino expresses desire to take new job in Premier League

Former head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino, has declared his intention to get a new job in the Premier League.

Okay.ng reports that Pochettino was sacked as manager by Tottenham in November 2019.

Pochettino speaking on ‘In The Pink’ podcast expressed his interest to take up a new challenge in Premier League.

He said: “To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”