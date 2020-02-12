Entertainment

Chioma Rowland becomes brand ambassador for Crepaway Restaurant

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 12, 2020
Chioma Rowland

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee to Nigerien singer Davido, has been named as a brand ambassador for one of the leading casual restaurants in Nigeria, Crepaway.

The beauty queen disclosed the news through her Instagram page.

She revealed that the deal will enable her explore her cooking passion and She also thank the company for the opportunity given to her.

She wrote:

“So happy to join the Crepaway Nigeria family as the New Brand Ambassador!

Excited to start this journey with our shared passion for amazing meals being the core of our work together.

Thank you for welcoming me with open arms.”



