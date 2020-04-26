News

Ondo governor announces three new coronavirus cases

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 26, 2020
Less than a minute
Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo’s Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has announced that three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The Governor made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to Akeredolu, one of the persons infected includes a suspected killer of daughter of veteran Politician, Pa Fasoranti.

He said: “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

“I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow.”


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close