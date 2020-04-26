Ondo governor announces three new coronavirus cases

Ondo’s Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has announced that three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The Governor made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to Akeredolu, one of the persons infected includes a suspected killer of daughter of veteran Politician, Pa Fasoranti.

He said: “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter.

“The Commissioner of police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.

“I will expatiate on all cases in my weekly press briefing tomorrow.”