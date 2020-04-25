HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 87 new cases in eight states — total now 1182

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 26, 2020
Less than a minute
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10 :Symbol photo of the coronavirus crisis. Diagnosis. COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 on March 10, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Health authorities around the world are concerned about the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are reporting diseases and new infections. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

Nigeria has recorded eighty-seven (87) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 33 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi and 1 in Imo State.

As of 11:55 pm on 25th April, there are 1182 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and twenty-two (222) patients have been discharged with thirty-five (35) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 28 states plus the FCT:

  • Lagos-689
  • FCT-138
  • Kano-77
  • Ogun-35
  • Osun-32
  • Gombe-30
  • Katsina-30
  • Borno-30
  • Edo-22
  • Oyo-18
  • Kwara-11
  • Akwa Ibom-11
  • Bauchi-11
  • Kaduna-10
  • Ekiti-8
  • Ondo-4
  • Delta-6
  • Rivers-3
  • Jigawa-2
  • Enugu-2
  • Niger-2
  • Abia-2
  • Zamfara-2
  • Sokoto-2
  • Benue-1
  • Anambra-1
  • Adamawa-1
  • Plateau-1
  • Imo-1

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close