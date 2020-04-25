Coronavirus: Nigeria records 87 new cases in eight states — total now 1182

Nigeria has recorded eighty-seven (87) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 33 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi and 1 in Imo State.

As of 11:55 pm on 25th April, there are 1182 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and twenty-two (222) patients have been discharged with thirty-five (35) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 28 states plus the FCT: