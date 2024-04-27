Simi Reflects on How Motherhood Reshaped Her Life

Nigerian singer-songwriter Simisola Ogunleye, known as Simi, has opened up about the profound impact of motherhood on her life and her dynamic partnership with fellow artist Adekunle Gold in a recent interview with CNN’s African Voices.

In the candid conversation, released on Saturday, Simi shared how becoming a mother transformed her perspective and reshaped various aspects of her identity.

Describing the transformative experience of childbirth, Simi remarked, “Yeah, intensely. I remember saying that I felt like the woman that I was the day I gave birth was very different from the woman I was the day before. Until you see this human being that you’re now suddenly completely responsible for and you have to make choices about, you don’t really understand the gravity of that situation.”

Acknowledging the multifaceted impact of motherhood, Simi expressed gratitude for the support of her husband, Adekunle Gold, emphasizing the importance of their partnership in navigating the challenges and joys of parenthood.

“It definitely helps that I have a supportive husband where I don’t feel like I have to do it all by myself,” Simi noted.

Reflecting on her marriage to Adekunle Gold, Simi shared insights into their relationship, highlighting the shared respect and understanding they have for each other’s craft as musicians.

Despite initial reservations about dating someone in the music industry, Simi revealed how their mutual love for music ultimately strengthened their bond and fostered a supportive partnership.

“We’re both very respectful of each other’s craft, and we also respect each other’s opinions,” Simi explained. “I think it’s important to also set boundaries because work is work, you know what I mean? And I think we’ve been able to do very good with that as well.”

Offering advice to aspiring musicians, Simi emphasized the importance of passion, perseverance, and unwavering focus in pursuing a career in the music industry.

“The climate has changed. There’s so many musicians out there now, talented and otherwise,” Simi cautioned. “I would say make sure you love this because it takes a lot out of you. You have to stay focused on whatever your dream is and keep on pushing because that’s all you can do.”