Gospel Singer Buchi Atuonwu Recounts Narrow Escape from Death by Firing Squad

Nigerian gospel music icon, Buchi Atuonwu, has shared how he narrowly escaped death by firing squad, Okay.ng reports.

In a compelling interview on the Channels Television Morning Brief programme, the award-winning singer opened up about a traumatic experience that nearly cost him his life but ultimately strengthened his faith.

Recalling the chilling incident, Buchi revealed that he and others were lined up for execution, facing a firing squad with guns aimed at them.

However, in a moment of desperation, he cried out to God for help, making a solemn vow to dedicate his life to serving Him if he was spared from imminent death.

“At a point in my life, we were lined up for execution. It is true that the people that were to execute us were kneeling before us, ready to fire. I called out to a God that I didn’t know that if He saves me, I will serve him. He saved me from that firing squad, and I devoted my life to serving him,” Buchi recounted.