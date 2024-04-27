Celebrities

Gospel Singer Buchi Atuonwu Recounts Narrow Escape from Death by Firing Squad

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Buchi Atuonwu
Buchi Atuonwu

Nigerian gospel music icon, Buchi Atuonwu, has shared how he narrowly escaped death by firing squad, Okay.ng reports.

In a compelling interview on the Channels Television Morning Brief programme, the award-winning singer opened up about a traumatic experience that nearly cost him his life but ultimately strengthened his faith.

Recalling the chilling incident, Buchi revealed that he and others were lined up for execution, facing a firing squad with guns aimed at them.

However, in a moment of desperation, he cried out to God for help, making a solemn vow to dedicate his life to serving Him if he was spared from imminent death.

“At a point in my life, we were lined up for execution. It is true that the people that were to execute us were kneeling before us, ready to fire. I called out to a God that I didn’t know that if He saves me, I will serve him. He saved me from that firing squad, and I devoted my life to serving him,” Buchi recounted.

