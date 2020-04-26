Buhari expresses sadness over death of Adamu Adamu’s mother

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Adamu Gamawa, the mother of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, sympathised with Adamu.

According to the President, “I am sad to know about the demise of Hajiya Fatima. My condolences to the family, government and people of Bauchi State. May her soul rest in peace.”

Adamu’s late 106-year-old-mother fondly called “Baba,” was laid to rest in Katagum last Friday. She descended from the family of Wakilin Makaman Katagum, and was married to the late Katukan Katagum, Adamu’s father.