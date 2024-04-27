Celebrities

Chess Champion, Tunde Onakoya Reacts as Parents Receive New House Gift

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya is overwhelmed with gratitude as a kind-hearted individual gifts his parents a new house, a gesture that has deeply touched him.

Onakoya, renowned for his exceptional chess skills and his dedication to empowering children in the slums through the game of chess, recently made headlines for his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest chess marathon in New York.

Although the official results are pending, there is widespread anticipation that he will soon be recognized as a world record holder.

In what appears to be a heartwarming appreciation for Onakoya’s remarkable efforts in uplifting disadvantaged children, a generous individual has gifted his parents a new home.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Onakoya shared the touching news on social media, stating, “Someone gifted my parents a new house today. It’s the single greatest thing anyone will ever do for me in this lifetime. Thank you. My mother worked as a cleaner in the same school I attended so I could get an education while my dad worked as a Danfo driver/bus conductor so we could feed and survive. My greatest joy in life is to be able to give them both the life they truly deserve❤️.”

