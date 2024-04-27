News

Fubara Visits Site of Tanker Explosion in Rivers State

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, visited the site of the tanker explosion that occurred along the Eleme axis of the East-West Road, which claimed an unconfirmed number of lives and destroyed over 50 vehicles.

The Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Commissioner for Energy, Maximus Nwafor.

The inferno, which engulfed multiple vehicles, left some bodies burnt beyond recognition, with some found in cars and others in a nearby drainage.

Governor Fubara, after inspecting the site, directed security agencies to conduct a thorough assessment of the accident to facilitate the provision of aid to victims’ families.

The Governor lamented the deteriorating condition of the Eleme section of the East-West road, stating that it was “really really unfortunate” and that “most of our people when plying this road do so with caution.”

Fubara promised to provide support to the families of the bereaved and cushion the effect of the losses. He also called for a full brief from security agencies to understand the situation better.

