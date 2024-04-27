Major Shake-Up in EFCC as Chairman Appoints Chief Of Staff, 14 Zonal Directors

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has made strategic appointments aimed at bolstering the agency’s operations and efficiency.

Among the appointments is Mr. Michael Nzekwe, who assumes the role of Chief of Staff.

Nzekwe, described as a seasoned investigator, lawyer, and former Commander of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

As a course one officer of the Commission, Nzekwe has served in various key departments, including Legal and Prosecution, Operations (now Investigations), Internal Affairs (now Ethics and Integrity), Servicom, and Asset Forfeiture.

“A seasoned administrator, he has attended several trainings and courses home and abroad, including the Advance Defence Intelligence Officers Course organised by Defence Intel Agency, DIA. The appointment takes immediate effect and he has assumed duties,” the statement added.

In a statement released by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, it was revealed that the agency has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring initiative.

As part of this process, all 14 Zonal Commands have been upgraded to the status of departments, each to be led by a director.

“To this effect, 14 new Directors have been appointed to head each of the Zonal Commands,” Oyewale wrote in the statement.

“Additionally, to bolster and fortify the security architecture of the commission, the Security Unit of the EFCC has been upgraded to a Department with a seasoned officer appointed as Director, Security and Chief Security Officer.”

The statement further highlighted the creation of a new department within the Executive Chairman’s office, spearheaded by Mr. Friday Ebelo, former Makurdi Zonal Commander of the EFCC.

Ebelo, now Director and Coordinator of Special Duties at the agency’s corporate headquarters, will play a pivotal role in advancing the EFCC’s strategic objectives.