Let’s Step into the Vocal Booth Together – Kizz Daniel Seeks Collab with 2Baba

Renowned Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has paid homage to the legendary artist 2Baba, acknowledging the profound impact the veteran musician has had on his musical journey.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his X handle on Friday night, Kizz Daniel lauded 2Baba’s immense influence on his career, emphasizing that his success story would be incomplete without the guidance and inspiration received from the iconic ‘African Queen’ crooner.

Describing 2Baba as his mentor, Kizz Daniel expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the legend, envisioning a collaboration that would not only be musically enriching but also serve as a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation of Nigerian artists to another.

“The Journey no fit complete without a 2baba Collabo @official2baba. Baba let’s step into the vocal boot together… Mentor,” Kizz Daniel wrote, showcasing his eagerness to join forces with the revered musician whose illustrious career has spanned decades and left an indelible mark on the Nigerian music industry.