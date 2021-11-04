Obi Cubana leaves EFCC headquarters after three nights in custody

Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite popularly known as Obi Cubana, has regained freedom for the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okay.ng had reported on Monday that the Anambra-born business tycoon was being interrogated at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

However, after spending three nights in custody, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the release of the billionaire to Okay.ng on Thursday night.

“It is true”, Uwujaren said while refusing to proceed on giving more details on the case.