Aviation Group Condemns Keyamo’s Interference in Dana Air Suspension

The Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ART) has criticized the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his role in the suspension of Dana Airlines.

The group argues that the minister’s directive to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend the airline constitutes “external interference” and undermines the autonomy of the regulatory body.

According to ART, the suspension of Dana Airlines goes against the principles of an autonomous industry regulator and could jeopardize safety and security in the sector. The group has called for the immediate lifting of the suspension and an apology from the minister for his actions.

The controversy began when one of Dana Airlines’ planes skidded off the runway at Lagos airport, prompting the minister to direct the NCAA to suspend the airline until a comprehensive audit is conducted. However, ART argues that the conduct of financial audits and decisions on appropriate sanctions lie exclusively with the NCAA.

The group has advised the minister to focus on policy issues that positively impact the airline industry and to allow other agencies to carry out their statutory obligations without interference.