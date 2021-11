Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite popularly known as Obi Cubana, is currently in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to reports, the Anambra-born business tycoon arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja at about 12 p.m. on Monday.

As of the time of filing this report, he was still being interrogated by operatives of the commission.

More to come later…