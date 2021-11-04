Anambra election: IPOB shelves 7-day sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the cancellation of its one-week sit-at-home order it issued across the South-East ahead of the

This was contained in a statement by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Thursday.

IPOB also urged voters to come out massively to vote in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

The statement reads: “Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions/rulers and religious leaders, and after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms, the Leadership of IPOB ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately call off the one-week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafraland is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in our referendum and peaceful agitation for self determination, and can not by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.

“The people of Anambra State should go out en masse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November 2021 and accordingly, choose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents.

“Anambrarians should vote and standby to protect their votes. No rigging of any kind will be tolerated on the Anambra State governorship election. It must be transparent, free and fair to all.”