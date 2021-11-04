Sanwo-Olu declares three days of mourning over Ikoyi building collapse

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse.

This was announced in a statement signed by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday.

According to the statement, at least 32 persons died when a 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, crumbled on Monday.

It said: “All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

“The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.”

The statement said the governor had visited the site of the incident thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the building.

“He was today at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of Inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.”