Obaseki announces reappointment of Osarodion Ogie as SSG

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.

The governor made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

Obaseki also noted that this was the only political appointment to be made for now.

He added that all other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021.

“I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.

“This is the only political appointment to be made for now.

“All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021,” he tweeted.