Photos: 10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella builds house for mother

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, has shared photos of the house she built for her mother.

The 10-year-old comedienne on Friday took to her Instagram page to announce this news to her followers.

She wrote: “I built this for you mom. For all the prayers; all the encouragement and support. Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year. Don’t worry, it won’t make us go to hell; my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”