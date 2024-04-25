Ondo: Akeredolu’s Ex-Deputy Agboola Ajayi Emerges as PDP’s Gubernatorial Candidate

Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor to late Governor Rotimi Aakeredolu, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 16 gubernatorial election in Ondo State. Ajayi secured 264 votes to defeat six other aspirants in the delegate election held on Thursday at the International Cultural and Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure, the state capital.

In his acceptance speech, Ajayi commended the party leadership for conducting a free and fair exercise and promised to embark on a reconciliation process with his contestants, emphasizing that there was no winner or loser in the exercise. He expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in the governorship election.

The Chairman of the PDP’s Primary Election Committee and Chief Returning Officer, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, confirmed that Ajayi emerged victorious with 619 valid votes out of 621 accredited delegates. Ewhrudjakpo expressed optimism that the PDP would coast to victory in the November election, citing the party’s successful conduct of the primary as a testament to its strength.