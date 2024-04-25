Police Inspector Shot Dead in Rivers State, CP Tunji Disu Mourns

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu, and the entire command are grieving the loss of Police Inspector Sunday Baba, who unknown assailants fatally shot on Wednesday night under circumstances that remain unclear.

In a heartfelt post on his X-handle, CP Disu shared the tragic news, expressing deep sorrow over the untimely death of Inspector Baba, who served diligently at Rumuolumeni in Rivers State.

“Yesterday night, Inspector Sunday Baba, a brave Police Officer serving at Rumuolumeni in Rivers State, made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty,” CP Disu wrote.

“Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. Tragically, the officer’s phone revealed 59 missed calls, 51 of which were from his wife. We bore the heavy burden of delivering the heart-wrenching news to her.”

The post underscored the risks and uncertainties that come with being a police officer, emphasizing the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line daily to protect the public.

“Being a Police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of returning alive. Those who take the lives of police officers are murdering those who stand as the guardians of the people. Let’s honor the sacrifices of our officers, may their sacrifice not be in vain,” CP Disu mourned.

In a final tribute, CP Disu bid farewell to Inspector Sunday Baba, referring to him as a “Fallen Hero” and urging the police family to remember his ultimate sacrifice.

“Goodbye, Sunday. Rest In Peace, Fallen Hero, PoliceFamily, Ultimate Sacrifice,” the post concluded.