OAU reacts to rumors of coronavirus case in university

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has reacted to rumors of coronavirus case in the university.

Reports had surfaced on some platforms said that the Dean Students Affairs of the University, Prof. Isiaka Aransi, is suffering from COVID-19.

But, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Sunday said there was no case of coronavirus in the university.

He urged that people should disregard the story, as it was just a fabrication meant to cause panic.

Olanrewaju said: “Students could decide to be unduly mischievous into writing that Dean Students’ Affairs of our university has medical challenge. It is not true.

“They should know that it is not good to use coronavirus to play pranks on anybody. It is unheard of, immoral and satanic. The university authority is investigating the source or sources of that information and we will react as appropriate.

“But let it be known that there is no symptom or case of corona disease on the campus of OAU. People should disregard the story in its entirety.”