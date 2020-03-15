Coronavirus News: Enugu suspected patient tests negative

The suspected case of Coronavirus in Enugu state has confirmed to be negative.

Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the permanent secretary, in the State’s Ministry of Health, disclosed this in a brief statement that said the result was also corroborated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to Agujiobi, the suspected case, a female, was reportedly in the UK in the last five months but came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11th to visit her son.

The statement said in part: “We hereby enjoin the general public to go about their normal business however to remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene.”