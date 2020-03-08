Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala gets appointment into economic council in South Africa

Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed as a member of South Africa’s economic advisory council.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair the council which consists of local and international economic experts.

Okonjo-Iweala announced the appointment through her Twitter handle on Saturday.

She wrote: “With President Ramaphosa, members of cabinet, and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent.”

According to South African presidency, the economic council will “ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and ensure that government and society in general is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances”.

The council will also “advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth.

“The council is a non-statutory and independent body chaired by the president and brings together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies. The members, who will volunteer their time and be compensated for subsistence and travel, are appointed to serve a three-year term,” the presidency said in a statement on its website.