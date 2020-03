Less than a minute

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya on Sunday morning defeated Cuba’s Yoel Romero to retain his middleweight title in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 248 division.

Okay.ng understands that the fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya won in a unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.