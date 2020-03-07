Confusion in APC as NWC members deny calling for emergency NEC meeting

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday has denied calling for an Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, 17th March, 2020.

Okay.ng recalls that the Deputy National Secretary of APC, Victor Giadom, had in a statement announced the urgent meeting.

But, in a joint statement issued by Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser, Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary and Waziri Bulama, National Secretary, explained that the APC constitution provides how a NEC meeting shall be convened.

The statement said “Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution the National Working Committee may summon an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.

“Neither the National Chairman nor the resolution of two thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee has directed nor made any request to summon a National Executive Committee Meeting of the Party.

“The said Victor Giadom is not vested with any Constitutional Powers to convene any meeting of the National Executive Committee. Neither has he been so directed by the National Chairman.”

The statement added that “The National Working Committee, therefore, disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorised notice of meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of our great party are, therefore, requested to ignore the said notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) shall continue to protect our Constitution and convene its meetings and the National Executive Committee meetings, in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution.”