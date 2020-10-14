NCDC reports 179 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, October 14th, announced 179 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 179 new cases are;

Lagos-116 Anambra-20 FCT-9 Oyo-9 Rivers-9 Delta-3 Nasarawa-3 Edo-2 Kaduna-2 Ogun-2 Plateau-2 Ekiti-1 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th October, there are 60,834 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,143 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.