NCDC reports 179 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, October 14th, announced 179 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 179 new cases are;
- Lagos-116
- Anambra-20
- FCT-9
- Oyo-9
- Rivers-9
- Delta-3
- Nasarawa-3
- Edo-2
- Kaduna-2
- Ogun-2
- Plateau-2
- Ekiti-1
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th October, there are 60,834 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
52,143 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.