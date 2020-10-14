HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 179 new cases of coronavirus

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter October 15, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, October 14th, announced 179 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 179 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-116
  2. Anambra-20
  3. FCT-9
  4. Oyo-9
  5. Rivers-9
  6. Delta-3
  7. Nasarawa-3
  8. Edo-2
  9. Kaduna-2
  10. Ogun-2
  11. Plateau-2
  12. Ekiti-1
  13. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th October, there are 60,834 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,143 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter October 15, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button