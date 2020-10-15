EducationNews

FG okays reopening of NYSC orientation camps November 10

NYSC corps members jubilating
The Federal Government has approved November 10 for reopening of all National Youth Service Corps orientation camps across the country

This was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” he tweeted.

Okay.ng recalls that the FG on March 18 ordered the closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide to curb the spread of coronavirus.

