Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey shows support for #EndSars movement

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey has declared his support for the #EndSars movement which is seeking to end police brutality in Nigeria.

Jack via a tweet on Wednesday sought for donations through Bitcoin to the protesters.

See his tweet below:

This is coming following the widespread protests by Nigerians across the country.

The citizens are seeking an end to brutality and injustice mainly carried out by the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) operatives.

Following the outcry, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday dissolved SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

On Tuesday, the IGP announced Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to replace the disbanded SARS.

However, the protesters are still on the streets saying that SWAT would be made up of the disbanded SARS operatives, therefore they are continuing with the demonstration.