NCDC announces 645 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 20th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-282, Ogun-72, FCT-50, Kaduna-33, Osun-24, Imo-23, Abia-21, Borno-18, Oyo-17, Edo-15, Nasarawa-15, Taraba-14, Ekiti-11, Ondo-11, Plateau-11, Kano-10, Rivers-7, Delta-5, Bauchi-3 and Jigawa-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th February, there are 151,553 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

128,005 patients have been discharged with 1,831 deaths across the country.

