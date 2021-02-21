Mr Macaroni recreates arrest at Lekki toll gate in video

Popular Nigerian comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has in a video recreated his arrest at the Lekki toll gate on the 13th of February, 2021.

Okay.ng recalls that Mr Macaroni and 39 others were arrested Nigerian Police Force for participating in the #OccupyLekkitollgate protest in Lagos.

Some Nigerian youths have scheduled a new protest tagged #OcuupyLekkiTollgate over the handover of the Lekki toll gate, where Nigerian forces allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters last October, to its owners Lekki Concession Company.

Members of the judicial panel set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October 2020 Lekki shooting voted 5-4 in favor of the handover.

The youth, however, kicked against this decision by the Judicial panel to hand over the toll gate back to LCC for repairs and to begin operations without granting justice to the victims of the October 20 incidents.

In the video shared by Mr Macaroni, he recreated the ordeal in the custody of the Nigerian Police.

Watch video below: