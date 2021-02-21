News

I didn’t issue ‘prayer points’ against Fulani herdsmen – Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye
The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to ‘prayer points’ against Fulani herdsmen making rounds on the internet.

Adeboye in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday denied issuing the points describing it as “fake news”.

The tweet reads: “Calvary greetings! Please ignore this prayer point titled, “Prayer from Daddy G. O. Adeboye”.

“It is not from me and I have not assigned anyone to come up with it. I am not associated with the content, nor the author of the content. Please beware of such! God bless you!”

The so-called ‘prayer points’ partly read: “The Fulani Moslems, well-organised, have encircled us with high calibre arms and ammunition pretending they are cattle-rearers, wait for orders to overrun our land and kill our people. They have perfected their strategies.

“Now, oh Lord, arise and defend us; contend with those that contend with us.

“Oh Lord, protect us. Stop them from destroying our farmlands, raping our women, killing our people, burning our houses, kidnapping and robbing us.”

