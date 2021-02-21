I didn’t issue ‘prayer points’ against Fulani herdsmen – Adeboye

The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to ‘prayer points’ against Fulani herdsmen making rounds on the internet.

Adeboye in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday denied issuing the points describing it as “fake news”.

The tweet reads: “Calvary greetings! Please ignore this prayer point titled, “Prayer from Daddy G. O. Adeboye”.

“It is not from me and I have not assigned anyone to come up with it. I am not associated with the content, nor the author of the content. Please beware of such! God bless you!”

The so-called ‘prayer points’ partly read: “The Fulani Moslems, well-organised, have encircled us with high calibre arms and ammunition pretending they are cattle-rearers, wait for orders to overrun our land and kill our people. They have perfected their strategies.

“Now, oh Lord, arise and defend us; contend with those that contend with us.

“Oh Lord, protect us. Stop them from destroying our farmlands, raping our women, killing our people, burning our houses, kidnapping and robbing us.”