NCDC announces 176 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,632

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 9th, announced 176 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 176 new cases are;

FCT-40 Lagos-34 Plateau-26 Enugu-14 Delta-12 Ogun-12 Ondo-9 Oyo-8 Ekiti-6 Ebonyi-4 Adamawa-2 Nasarawa-2 Kwara-2 Rivers-2 Edo-1 Osun-1 Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 9th September, there are 55,632 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,610 patients have been discharged with 1,070 deaths across the country.