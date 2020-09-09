NCDC announces 176 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,632

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 9th, announced 176 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 176 new cases are;
- FCT-40
- Lagos-34
- Plateau-26
- Enugu-14
- Delta-12
- Ogun-12
- Ondo-9
- Oyo-8
- Ekiti-6
- Ebonyi-4
- Adamawa-2
- Nasarawa-2
- Kwara-2
- Rivers-2
- Edo-1
- Osun-1
- Bauchi-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 9th September, there are 55,632 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
43,610 patients have been discharged with 1,070 deaths across the country.