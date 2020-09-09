HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 176 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,632

Muhammad A. Aliyu September 9, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 9th, announced 176 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 176 new cases are;

  1. FCT-40
  2. Lagos-34
  3. Plateau-26
  4. Enugu-14
  5. Delta-12
  6. Ogun-12
  7. Ondo-9
  8. Oyo-8
  9. Ekiti-6
  10. Ebonyi-4
  11. Adamawa-2
  12. Nasarawa-2
  13. Kwara-2
  14. Rivers-2
  15. Edo-1
  16. Osun-1
  17. Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 9th September, there are 55,632 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,610 patients have been discharged with 1,070 deaths across the country.

