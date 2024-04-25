Prison Break: 118 Inmates Escape from Suleja Custodial Centre Amid Heavy Rain

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has reported a mass escape of 118 inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger state, following heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

Adamu Duza, spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the NCoS, revealed in a statement on Thursday that the downpour caused severe damage to parts of the prison facility, including its perimeter fence, facilitating the escape.

“The service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies, has so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot pursuit to recapture the rest,” Duza stated.

He further highlighted concerns regarding the outdated infrastructure of the facility, noting that many of the structures were constructed during the colonial era and were now showing signs of weakness.

“The service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era and that they are old and weak. The service is making frantic efforts to ensure that all aging facilities give way to modern ones,” he emphasized.

Francis John, the Controller of Corrections for the FCT command, reassured the public that efforts were underway to address the situation and urged citizens to continue with their daily activities.