JAMB Gives Update on Direct Entry Registration Deadline

Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given an update on the Direct Entry registration deadline.

Okay.ng reports that the program was scheduled to close registration today, April 25th, 2024.

However, In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, JAMB stated, “Direct Entry registration would not be closing today. The Board is aware of the fact that all through the UTME exercise its offices were closed for DE registration. As such it would avail candidates the opportunity to utilise those lost days.”

The Direct Entry program is a route through which candidates with qualifying academic qualifications, such as diplomas or degrees from accredited institutions, can gain admission into Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.

