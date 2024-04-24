FCCPC Interrogates Chinese Supermarket Owners Over Discrimination Against Nigerians

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has questioned the owners of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja over alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerians. This follows a viral video showing the supermarket restricting entry to individuals of Chinese origin.

On Wednesday, FCCPC operatives inspected the facility and summoned the owners for questioning. The Commission had shut down the supermarket on Monday pending an investigation into the allegations.

According to the FCCPC, the supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road, was found to exclusively permit individuals of Chinese origin to enter.

The FCCPC has initiated an investigation into the matter, and the police have also commenced an investigation into the viral bullying video that sparked outrage.

This incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for action against the supermarket’s discriminatory practices. The FCCPC has assured that it will take appropriate action to address the situation and protect the rights of consumers in Nigeria.