BBNaija’s Mike and wife reveal their son’s face in new photos

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter September 10, 2020
Mike, Perri and their son, Matthew Edwards
Mike, Perri and their son, Matthew Edwards

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife Perri have revealed the face of their son, Matthew Edwards.

Okay.ng recalls that the couple had welcomed Matthew, who is their first child, on 26, August 2020.

Mike and Perri shared baby Matthew’s pictures with the world via their Instagram page on Thursday.

“First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards ❤️💍💙,” Mike wrote.

Perri in her post wrote: “We are told to cherish these moments so that being said I just couldn’t resist….💙💙”

See photos below:

Matthew Edwards (Instagram)
Matthew Edwards (Instagram)
Perri and son, Matthew Edwards (Instagram)
Perri and son, Matthew Edwards (Instagram)
