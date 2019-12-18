Mercy Johnson set to welcome fourth child — shares baby-bump photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson has announced that she is expecting baby number 4 with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie.

The actress through her Instagram page made shared photos showing off the baby-bump.

She wrote, “We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always.

“However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business.

“So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.”

Here are the photos the star actress shared alongside the message above: