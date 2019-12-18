Less than a minute

Senate confirms Nami as chairman of FIRS

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Mamman Nami as chairman of FIRS, alongside 13 other board members.

Okay.ng reports that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter asked the Senate to confirm appointment of the new chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Members and representatives of geopolitical zones appointed are James Yakwen Ayuba – Member (North Central); Ado Danjuma – Member (North West) and Adam Baba Mohammad – Member (North East).

Others are A. Ikeme Osakwe – Member (South East); Adewale Ogunyomade – Member (South West) and Ehile Adetola Aigbangbee – Member (South South).

Representatives of MDAs are Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammad – Member, Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele – Member, Central Bank of Nigeria; Fatima Hayatu, Member – Ministry of Finance and Maagbe Adaa – Member, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission

Others are Umar Ajiya – Member Nigerian National Petroleum Commission; DCG T.M lsah – Member Nigerian Customs Service and Registrar General – Member Corperate Affairs Commission.

Nami will now fully assume office as the FIRS chairman after the tenure of Babatunde Fowler.