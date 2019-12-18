Buhari appoints new director for DPR

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the president on Media and Publicity, announced the appointment in a statement to Okay.ng on Wednesday.

BIOGRAPHY of Sarki Auwalu, new DPR director

Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer.

The new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

Auwalu is Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).