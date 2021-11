Nigerian singer-songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel has dropped his much-anticipated EP, “Barnabas”.

Kizz Daniel announced the release of the seven-track project via his social media pages in the early hours of Friday, today.

Barnabas by KIzz Daniel [Track list]

Songs on the EP are: ‘Pour Me Water’, ‘Addict’, ‘Eh God’, ‘Oshe’, ‘Burn’, ‘Lie’, and ‘Skin’.

Listen to “Barnabas” EP HERE.